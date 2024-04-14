Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $60.78. 497,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

