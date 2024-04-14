Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.