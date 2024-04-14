TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.29. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

