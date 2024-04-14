The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

BA traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

