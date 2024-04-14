The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.