The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSGX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

