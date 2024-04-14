The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

