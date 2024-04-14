The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $640.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $601.56.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $565.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.66 and a 200-day moving average of $525.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 459,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,236,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

