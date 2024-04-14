The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

