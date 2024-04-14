The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

