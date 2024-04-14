The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
HYB stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
