The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

