The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %
PG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.59.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
