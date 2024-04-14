The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Sage Group Stock Down 2.5 %

SGPYY traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.