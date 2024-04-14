The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Sage Group Stock Down 2.5 %
SGPYY traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.
About The Sage Group
