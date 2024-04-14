The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $51,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

