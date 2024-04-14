The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

