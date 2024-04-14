The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

