Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.54 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $542.20 million and $42.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00055743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,513,935,173 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.