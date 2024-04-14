Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $529.01 million and approximately $44.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00055652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,513,660,646 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.