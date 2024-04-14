THG (LON:THG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock.
THG Stock Performance
LON:THG opened at GBX 61 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.30 million, a P/E ratio of -135.56, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.73.
About THG
