Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Tigo Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $29,873.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 51,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

