Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 967,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 2,540,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.