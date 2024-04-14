Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 967,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 2,540,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

