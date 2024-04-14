TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.