Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $241.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.94.

TRV stock opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

