Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 184,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

