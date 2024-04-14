Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE TDG traded down $14.55 on Friday, reaching $1,220.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,246.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,137.73.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,654,941. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
