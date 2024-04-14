Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 820 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.69. 1,134,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $197.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.