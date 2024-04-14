Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.02. 1,047,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.