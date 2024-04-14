Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.05% of Lightspeed Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 609,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

