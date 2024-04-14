Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,118 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Orla Mining worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,773. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

