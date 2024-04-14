Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.11. 1,454,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

