Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 785 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,893. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $271.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

