Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

