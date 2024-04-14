TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TCBK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

