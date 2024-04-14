Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 269,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,973. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

