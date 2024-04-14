Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of VEEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,418. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

