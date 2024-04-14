U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

