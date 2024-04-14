U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $125.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

