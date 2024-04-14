uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 3,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,426. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.