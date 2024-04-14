UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Sells 348,220 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348,220 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 31.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $98,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.52. 24,808,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

