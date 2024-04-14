Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 977,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 207,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.