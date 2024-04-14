Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.