United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Short Interest Update

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEA. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Maritime by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEA traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.52. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,988. United Maritime has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.52.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

