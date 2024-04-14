UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.48.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $439.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.25. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

