Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $373,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,621,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 7,620,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,784. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.