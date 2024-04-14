Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $59,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.59. The stock had a trading volume of 202,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,914. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.30. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

