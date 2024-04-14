Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) vs. Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Financial Analysis

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Universal Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -132.41% -78.79% -38.49% Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kartoon Studios and Universal Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Music Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kartoon Studios currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 509.76%. Universal Music Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.48%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than Universal Music Group.

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Universal Music Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $44.08 million 1.32 -$45.60 million ($2.30) -0.71 Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations. The Music Publishing segment discovers and develops songwriters, as well as owns and administers the copyright for musical compositions used in recordings, public performances, and related uses, such as films and advertisements. The Merchandising & Other segment produces and sells artist and other branded products through various sales channels, including fashion retail, concert touring, and internet, as well as offers brand rights management services. The company has approximately 3 million recordings, 4 million owned and administered titles, and 220 artists/brands, as well as owns approximately 50 labels covering various music genres. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

