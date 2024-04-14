Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 533,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,560.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $583,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 45,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,381. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $177.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

