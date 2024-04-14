Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMCA remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

