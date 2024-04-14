VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

