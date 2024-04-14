Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 1,239,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

